Dry Sparkling craft soda adds watermelon flavor to its line

US craft soda brand Dry Sparkling has launched a craft watermelon soda just in time for summer.

Watermelon Dry Sparkling was initially introduced as a seasonal edition last summer, but is now being made available full-time.

The new product is available for $6.99/4 per pack across stores in Costco’s Midwest and San Diego Regions, Kroger, Lolli & Pops, Bartell Drugs and other retailers in the US.

It contains just 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving, and is made with four ingredients and a small amount of cane sugar.

The company said the flavor and aroma of watermelon Dry Sparkling are true-to-nature, when compared to other craft sodas and sparkling waters that can have overly sweet or flat flavor profiles.

The juicy, smooth notes compliment summer favorites like grilled shrimp, prosciutto and potato salad, and also mix into gin, rum or rosé cocktails.

Dry Sparkling founder and CEO Sharelle Klaus said: “Last summer we launched Watermelon DRY Sparkling as a seasonal offering. The goal was to celebrate this nostalgic summer fruit and perfectly capture its juicy essence in a beautiful package.

“Watermelon Dry was monumentally successful – it sold through quickly and our consumers and retailers were very vocal about their affinity for this flavor. We’re thrilled to now offer Watermelon DRY Sparkling to our fans year-round.”

Watermelon Dry Sparkling is caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU certified kosher, sodium-free and verified by non GMO.

Established in Seattle, Washington, in 2005, Dry Sparkling creates culinary-inspired sodas. The entire line of the company is available in eleven flavors that include watermelon, fuji apple, ginger, blood orange, rhubarb, lavender, vanilla bean, juniper, rainier cherry, cucumber and cranberry (seasonal).

Image: DRY Sparkling launches new watermelon craft soda just in time for summer. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.