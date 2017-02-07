SodaStream blasts PepsiCo for plastic bottle pollution as brand launches LIFEWTR
SodaStream International CEO has continued his war on plastic bottle polluters by denouncing PepsiCo following its Super Bowl advertisement for its new bottled water, LIFEWTR.
SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said: "Shame on PepsiCo. "I'll say it till I'm blue in the face: the bottled water industry is the biggest marketing scam of all time. Like about half of the bottled water in America, including Smartwater and Dasani, PepsiCo's new water brand comes mostly from the same municipal water sources as tap water. "The truth is that consumers can get water without the bottle and for a fraction of the price. This bottled water industry is one of the biggest threats to the safety of our planet, with more than 100 million plastic bottles trashed every day in the US alone. "When lined up, that's enough to circle the entire globe – every day. Enough is enough. It's time for industry leaders to take bold steps to reduce this hazard rather than increase it." SodaStream is not new to Super Bowl advertisement controversy, having faced opposition in 2013 and 2014 for its own Super Bowl ads featuring Scarlett Johansson. Super Bowl ad spots cost approximately $5m.
Source: Company Press Release
SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said: "Shame on PepsiCo.
"I'll say it till I'm blue in the face: the bottled water industry is the biggest marketing scam of all time. Like about half of the bottled water in America, including Smartwater and Dasani, PepsiCo's new water brand comes mostly from the same municipal water sources as tap water.
"The truth is that consumers can get water without the bottle and for a fraction of the price. This bottled water industry is one of the biggest threats to the safety of our planet, with more than 100 million plastic bottles trashed every day in the US alone.
"When lined up, that's enough to circle the entire globe – every day. Enough is enough. It's time for industry leaders to take bold steps to reduce this hazard rather than increase it."
SodaStream is not new to Super Bowl advertisement controversy, having faced opposition in 2013 and 2014 for its own Super Bowl ads featuring Scarlett Johansson. Super Bowl ad spots cost approximately $5m.